Wizz Air CEO says demand looking strong in fourth quarter

People stand next to a Wizz Air aircraft at Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

RIYADH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said on Thursday demand was looking "pretty strong" in the fourth quarter, with consumer demand intact amid high inflation and concerns of a global recession.

He also told Reuters that pressures on the aviation supply chain in Europe that has caused widespread industry delays and cancellations over the summer were showing signs of easing.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell

