Wizz Air posts $289 mln quarterly operating loss

A Wizz Air Airbus A320 at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

July 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) on Monday reported an operating loss of 285 million euros ($288.99 million) in the first quarter and said it expects a material operational profit in the current quarter on strong summer demand.

($1 = 0.9862 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.