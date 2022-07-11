1 minute read
Wizz Air posts $289 mln quarterly operating loss
July 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) on Monday reported an operating loss of 285 million euros ($288.99 million) in the first quarter and said it expects a material operational profit in the current quarter on strong summer demand.
($1 = 0.9862 euros)
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
