LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) on Thursday reported an operating profit of 79.9 million euros ($87.36 million)for its first quarter period, as well as higher revenues as it continues to benefit from strong travel demand across the airlines sector.

($1 = 0.9146 euros)

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.