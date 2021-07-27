Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Wizz Air sees off investor revolt over bonus plan

2 minute read

A Wizz Air Airbus A320 takes off from Luton Airport after Wizz Air resumed flights today on some routes, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) survived an investor protest against its plan to pay its chief executive a bonus of up to 100 million pounds if he hits targets, although a third of shares voted were opposed.

The airline's board has said the bonus proposal is needed to help retain Jozsef Varadi, whom it calls "the leading global airline CEO". It wants to him to sign a new five-year contract.

Several shareholder advisory groups had urged investors to vote against the proposals on future bonuses, calling the maximum payout excessive.

One third of shares (33.2%) voted were cast against the directors' remuneration policy at the meeting on Tuesday, while 32.44% of votes opposed the bonus plan.

Under the bonus plan, Varadi's target is to double the company's share price over the next five-year period. There are also environmental, social and governance objectives attached to the payout.

Varadi, 55, co-founded Wizz in 2003. The airline has since grown rapidly, spreading from its core eastern European markets of Poland, Hungary and Romania into Britain, Italy and other parts of western Europe.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:07 PM UTCRaytheon raises 2021 profit forecast on commercial aerospace strength

U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast and beat quarterly expectations on the back of higher demand for its commercial engines, spare parts and aftermarket services.

Aerospace & DefenseBoeing jets emissions data highlights industry's green challenge
Aerospace & DefenseAerCap wins unconditional EU okay for $30 bln GE deal
Aerospace & DefenseGE warns of inflationary pressure after lifting cash flow estimate
Aerospace & DefenseIndia's IndiGo signals bookings recovery after COVID-19 curbs trigger bigger loss