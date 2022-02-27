Wizz Air suspends all flights to and from Russia temporarily

A Wizz Air Airbus A320 at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said on Sunday that it had suspended all flights to and from Russia temporarily.

The airline added on its website that it was constantly monitoring the situation.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

