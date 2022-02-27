1 minute read
Wizz Air suspends all flights to and from Russia temporarily
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said on Sunday that it had suspended all flights to and from Russia temporarily.
The airline added on its website that it was constantly monitoring the situation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.