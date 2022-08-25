Wizz appoints industry veteran to new deputy chair role

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) has appointed industry veteran and non-executive director Stephen Johnson to the newly created role of deputy chair, the company said on Thursday.

It has also set up a panel on safety, security and operational compliance, partly to oversee the group's expansion plans, to be chaired by Charlotte Pedersen.

The moves, which took effect on July 26, come at a time when Wizz is fighting surging costs and airlines across Europe struggle with labour strife this summer, when the rapid recovery in tourism has led to staff shortages and demand by employees for higher wages.

"The addition of the new safety, security and operational compliance committee will reinforce the group's strong safety culture and enhance oversight of the group's expansion plans," Chairman William Franke said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Wizz said its finance chief Jourik Hooghe would step down and would be replaced by Ian Malin, who will be joining the carrier on Oct. 1. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.