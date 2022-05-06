AGCO says some production facilities hit by ransomware attack

People look at AGCO equipment as they attend National Farm Machinery show in Louisville, Kentucky, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Meredith Davis/File Photo

May 6 (Reuters) - Agricultural equipment maker AGCO Corp (AGCO.N) said on Friday it expects operations at some of its production facilities to be hit for "several days and potentially longer", after they faced a ransomware attack.

AGCO said it was still investigating the extent of the attack that occurred on Thursday. The company did not disclose the names of the facilities and did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Shares of the company were down 1.4% at $128.89 in premarket trade.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.