Factbox: Agenda for the 2021 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Following is the agenda for Friday's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and being held virtually for a second year due to COVID-19.

All times are U.S. Eastern:

10:00 (1400 GMT) WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION

ESTHER L. GEORGE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

OPENING REMARKS

JEROME H. POWELL, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

10:30 (1430 GMT) MONETARY POLICY AND UNEVEN SHOCKS

AUTHOR: VERONICA GUERRIERI, Professor, University of Chicago

DISCUSSANT: JING CYNTHIA WU, Associate Professor, University of Notre Dame

10:55 (1455 GMT) GENERAL DISCUSSION

11:15 (1515 GMT) FISCAL POLICY AND UNEVEN SHOCKS

AUTHOR: PIERRE-OLIVIER GOURINCHAS, Professor, University of California – Berkeley

DISCUSSANT: VALERIE A. RAMEY, Professor, University of California – San Diego

11:40 (1540 GMT) GENERAL DISCUSSION

12:00 (1600 GMT) THE INTERACTION OF FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY

PANELIST: ALAN BLINDER, Professor, Princeton University

PANELIST: GITA GOPINATH, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department, International Monetary Fund

PANELIST: ERIC LEEPER, Professor, University of Virginia

12:45 (1645 GMT) GENERAL DISCUSSION

13:00 (1700 GMT) ADJOURNMENT

14:00 (1800 GMT) REMARKS

DONALD KOHN, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution

14:30 (1830 GMT) THE COVID SHOCK AND AN UNEVEN LABOR MARKET

AUTHOR: AYŞEGÜL ŞAHIN, Professor, University of Texas – Austin

DISCUSSANT: BETSEY STEVENSON, Professor, University of Michigan

14:55 (1855 GMT) GENERAL DISCUSSION

15:15 (1915 GMT) LOW INTEREST RATES AND AN UNEVEN ECONOMY

AUTHOR: AMIR SUFI, Professor, University of Chicago

DISCUSSANT: FATIH GUVENEN, Professor, University of Minnesota

15:40 (1940 GMT) GENERAL DISCUSSION

16:00 (2000 GMT) MONETARY POLICY IN AN UNEVEN ECONOMY

PANELIST: MARKUS K. BRUNNERMEIER, Professor, Princeton University

PANELIST: KRISTIN J. FORBES, Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

PANELIST: MAURICE OBSTFELD, Professor, University of California – Berkeley

16:45 (2045 GMT) GENERAL DISCUSSION

17:00 (2100 GMT) ADJOURNMENT

