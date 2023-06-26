Agnelli-backed firm discloses 5% Ocado stake

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Lingotto Investment Management, a firm owned by the Exor NV (EXOR.AS) holding company of Italy's Agnelli industrial dynasty, on Monday disclosed a 5% holding in Ocado (OCDO.L), the British online supermarket and technology group.

Lingotto is chaired by former British finance minister George Osborne.

Exor was already a shareholder of Ocado, though the size of its previous stake is unclear.

Shares in Ocado closed up 32% on Thursday after The Times newspaper reported talk of bid interest from more than one U.S. suitor including Amazon (AMZN.O), pondering the merits of an offer worth 800 pence ($10.21) per share, an 86% premium to Ocado's Wednesday closing price of 430 pence.

Ocado and Amazon have both declined to comment.

Shares in Ocado fell 5% on Friday and were down 2% in late afternoon trading Monday in the absence of any bid developments.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton















