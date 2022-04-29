AIB in talks to buy 6 bln euro Ulster tracker mortgages

A general view of an AIB (Allied Irish Bank) logo outside a branch of the bank in Galway, Ireland, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) (AIBG.I) has entered exclusive talks with NatWest Group (NWG.L) to acquire about 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion) of tracker mortgage loans from the British group's Ulster Bank unit.

Ireland's largest mortgage lender said any potential deal remains subject to negotiation and agreement.

Ireland's competition regulator on Thursday cleared AIB's acquisition of 3.7 billion euros of commercial loans from Ulster Bank, which is also selling other loan books, branches and its asset finance business to permanent TSB . read more

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman

