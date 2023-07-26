Airbnb notes 'exceptional level' of demand in Paris region ahead of Olympics

Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris
The Airbnb logo is seen on a little mini pyramid under the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, March 12, 2019. . Picture taken March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Vacation rentals company Airbnb (ABNB.O) said on Wednesday that it had noted an "exceptional level" of demand for properties in the greater Paris region, known as Ile-de-France, just a year ahead of next year's Olympics in the city.

Airbnb said searches for properties in the greater Paris region were up by 30% in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

