Airbnb notes 'exceptional level' of demand in Paris region ahead of Olympics

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Vacation rentals company Airbnb (ABNB.O) said on Wednesday that it had noted an "exceptional level" of demand for properties in the greater Paris region, known as Ile-de-France, just a year ahead of next year's Olympics in the city.

Airbnb said searches for properties in the greater Paris region were up by 30% in the second quarter versus the first quarter.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

