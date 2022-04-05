Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 5 (Reuters) - Home rental company Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) said late on Monday it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus.
"Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," the company said in a statement.
"Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
It said reservations starting on or after April 4 had been cancelled.
Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky announced the planned suspension on Twitter on March 4. read more
The company had previously flagged its inability to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia and Belarus due to Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.