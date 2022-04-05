Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Figurines are seen in front of the Airbnb logo in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 5 (Reuters) - Home rental company Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) said late on Monday it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus.

"Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," the company said in a statement.

"Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb."

It said reservations starting on or after April 4 had been cancelled.

Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky announced the planned suspension on Twitter on March 4. read more

The company had previously flagged its inability to process transactions affiliated with certain financial institutions in Russia and Belarus due to Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reporting by Reuters

