1 minute read
Akzo Nobel names Poux-Guillaume as new chief executive
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 28 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) has named Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive, with effect from Nov. 1.
If approved by shareholders, Poux-Guillaume will take over from incumbent Thierry Vanlancker when his term ends, the Dutch company said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.