Akzo Nobel names Poux-Guillaume as new chief executive

Cans of Dulux paint, an Akzo Nobel brand, are seen on the shelves of a hardware store near Manchester, Britain, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) has named Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive, with effect from Nov. 1.

If approved by shareholders, Poux-Guillaume will take over from incumbent Thierry Vanlancker when his term ends, the Dutch company said.

Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

