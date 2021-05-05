A sign at the approach road leads to Albemarle's lithium evaporation ponds at its facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) reported a 12% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as weakness in a division that supplies crude oil refineries offset a surge in sales of lithium, a key metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $95.7 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to $107.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the year-ago period.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.