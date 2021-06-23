Alfi shares tumble from record, 'meme stock' Torchlight also sinks

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
June 23 (Reuters) - Shares of retail darlings Alfi Inc (ALF.O) and Torchlight Energy (TRCH.O) were both down more than 20% on Wednesday, highlighting the wild ride facing investors in so-called meme stocks in a year that has thrown the spotlight on individual traders.

Shares of software firm Alfi were last down 24.4% at $12.32 after more than doubling in price to close at $16.29 in the previous session.

Analysts and social media users had pointed to an article on Benzinga.com, which quoted the company’s CEO and said Alfi would buy back $2 million of its shares, as a catalyst for Tuesday’s move.

Alfi confirmed this on Wednesday, announcing board approval for repurchases of up to $2 million. The stock pared some losses after the news before losing ground again.

Another retail darling, Torchlight Energy was down 26% on Wednesday, after a 29% slide in the previous day's session after it increased its stock offering to $250 million. read more

Shares of a group of heavily shorted companies including video game retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N) and cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) have seen wild swings this year in a phenomenon dubbed the "meme stock" rally that has been driven by retail traders on online discussion forums.

Although short interest in Alfi was at 3.85% of its free float at the end of May, according to the latest Refinitiv data, the company was among the top 10 trending stocks on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, a platform commonly seen as a measure of interest from retail investors.

GameStop has also cashed in on the Reddit-driven rally in its stock, saying on Tuesday it had raised $1.13 billion in its latest share offering. Its shares were down 1%, after a 10% gain in the previous session.

Another meme stock, Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV.O) was up 7.4% in high-volume trading while ContextLogic Inc (WISH.O) was down 0.3% and AMC shares were basically flat.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Sinéad Carew in New York, Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker

