Alibaba says to provide commerce segment earnings breakdown

Employees stand next to a glass door with logos of Alibaba during a media tour organised by government officials at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) will provide a breakdown of its commerce segment in earnings, CFO Maggie Wu said in an investor presentation on Friday.

In the future, the company will break down the category into four sub-categories - China commerce, which includes its major domestic-facing e-commerce platforms; international commerce, which will include Lazada, AliExpress, and other overseas-facing sites; local-based services, which will include its food delivery service Ele.me and its mapping service; and Cainiao, its logistics division.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.