All FTA talks, including with the UK, "on track", India trade min says

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Talks on free trade agreements between India and Britain remain on track, and India will "wait and watch" the situation following the change in British leadership, India's trade minister said on Thursday.

India and Britain launched negotiations in January this year for a pact that aims to double bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking hours after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Britain's prime minister, said free trade agreement talks with Britain, Canada and the EU were all "on track".

