Skip to main content

Business

Allianz planning to offload large U.S. life portfolio -Bloomberg

1 minute read

The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) is in the process of offloading a large chunk of its U.S. life insurance policies, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The insurer, one of the world's biggest money managers, is working with advisers on a possible reinsurance deal for a portfolio worth tens of billions of dollars in assets and liabilities, it reported, without naming sources.

A representative for Allianz was not immediately available to verify the report.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:46 PM UTC

Two Fed policymakers say bar for taper met, nod to next debates

A pair of Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday said they felt the U.S. economy is already in good enough shape for the central bank to begin to withdraw support for the economy, setting up for the next big debates for the central bank: when to raise interest rates and what to do with the Fed's massive balance sheet.

Business
U.S. new home sales beat expectations; supply near 13-year high
Business
Tech stocks, Nike drag Wall Street lower after two-day sharp rally
Business
Evergrande misses payment deadline, EV unit warns of cash crunch
Business
EXCLUSIVE Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources