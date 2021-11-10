Allianz's 2021 outlook rosier after better-than-expected Q3

The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux, in the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Summary Insurer bouncing back from pandemic

Best-ever Q3, CEO says

Sees 2021 operating profit close to 13 billion euros

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Wednesday raised its outlook for the full year after posting a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit, as the German insurer emerges from business pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.111 billion euros in the three months through September compares with 2.063 billion euros a year earlier. The figure beat a 2.044 billion euro consensus forecast.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete said it was the company's strongest ever third quarter.

The "solid numbers" proved that Allianz can show a healthy financial performance despite extreme weather and macroeconomic developments, Baete said.

Allianz said it expected operating profit in 2021 to be in the "higher end" of a targeted range of between 11 billion euros and 13 billion euros. That is an upgrade from previous guidance of the "upper half" of that range.

The company made no mention of a case that is under investigation by U.S. authorities regarding its Structured Alpha group of funds.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Kirsti Knolle

