Amazon to add 2,000 jobs to its Spanish payroll in 2022

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. online retailer Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to add 2,000 new jobs to its Spanish payroll in 2022, the company's local unit said on Thursday, a move that will take the total number of employees in Spain to 20,000 by the end of the year.

The new hiringsinclude more than 500 jobs within high-demand sectors such as engineering, software development, data science and machine learning, .

"We are incredibly proud to continue to offer such a wide variety of professional opportunities to thousands of people in Spain," Amazon's vice president and general manager for Spain and Italy, Mariangela Marseglia, said in the statement.

The announcement comes after the retail giant in 2021 made public its plans to more than double its payroll in the country to 25,000 workers by 2025.

