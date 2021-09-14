Skip to main content

The Great Reboot

Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

1 minute read

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) hiked its average starting wage to $18 per hour on Tuesday and said it plans to hire more than 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the United States.

Reuters exclusively reported the news earlier on Tuesday. read more

The world's largest online retailer also said it would pay a sign-on bonus of $3,000 in some locations and the hourly wage could go up to $22.50. Amazon was among the first few retailers to set a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2018.

Amazon had said in May it would pay around $17 in average wages.

The company is hiring to run the 100 logistics facilities it will launch this month in the United States, on top of the more than 250 that opened earlier this year.

The additional staffing will also help roll out one-day delivery for Amazon's Prime loyalty club members.

Retailers are scrambling to hire hourly workers in a tight-labor market and have been offering benefits and sign-on bonuses to entice them.

Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said earlier this month said it planned to hire 20,000 workers at its supply chain division ahead of the busy holiday season.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

The Great Reboot

The Great Reboot · 11:21 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic slashes mall rents

Chinese retailer Miniso Group will open a 'flagship' New York store and nearly double its U.S. outlets this year, betting post-pandemic shoppers on a budget will snap up cheap but fun goods for homes and work like $10 soft toy cats and $4 staplers shaped like avocados.

The Great Reboot
EXCLUSIVE Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour
The Great Reboot
From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy
The Great Reboot
Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel
The Great Reboot
Over 50s to get booster shot as UK says COVID vaccines have saved more than 100,000 lives