Amazon interfered with union elections, says U.S. labor board

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by the National Labor Relations Board's hearing officer.

The board on Monday recommended a rerun of the landmark Amazon union election in Alabama where employees had voted against making their warehouse the online retailer's first union in the United States. read more

(This story corrects to remove reference to police, threats to employees)

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

