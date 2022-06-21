Amazon names veteran Herrington as head of consumer business

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday named Doug Herrington as the head of its consumer business, tasking the 15-year veteran of the online retail giant with leading a bigger push into groceries.

Having joined the company from now defunct online grocer Webvan, Herrington launched AmazonFresh in 2007 and has led the company's North American consumer unit for nearly seven years.

His appointment comes at a time when Amazon is sharpening its focus on the grocery business after shutting its bookstore and other physical retail stores in the United States.

Amazon also named John Felton, an 18-year veteran of the company, as the head of its operations organization - which focuses on fulfillment and supply chains.

The company had earlier in June announced the departure of Dave Clark, the executive who made Amazon into a worldwide delivery behemoth. read more

Clark is set to join logistics technology startup Flexport as chief executive in September. read more

Reporting by Akash Sriram and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

