Amazon asks employees to mask up regardless of vaccination status - Bloomberg News

Packages emblazoned with Amazon logos travel along a conveyor belt inside of an Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered employees to wear masks at work regardless of vaccination status, as the e-commerce giant attempts to prevent the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. https://bloom.bg/3rYEjmt

Workers in its warehouses and other logistics depots in the United States must resume wearing masks beginning on Monday, the report said, citing a notice sent to employees.

Recently, big techs including Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O) asked U.S. employees to get vaccinated to step into offices. Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)is shutting its reopened offices in the United States to stop the spread of the virus. read more

Earlier on Thursday, Amazon extended its work-from-home dates for U.S. employees till Jan. 3. read more

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

