The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it has placed a temporary quantity limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

