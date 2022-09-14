Amazon's next union vote to start on Oct. 12 in upstate New York

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Wednesday said employees at its "ALB1" warehouse in upstate New York will start voting on Oct. 12 on whether to unionize, with the ballot count expected to commence on Oct. 18.

It will be the third time this year staff at a company facility cast ballots on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, a group led by former employee Christian Smalls that won the first-ever union election inside the online retailer in the United States. Amazon has contested that result.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the October election dates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.