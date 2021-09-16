AMC CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin- Tweet

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

"Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash," Aron tweeted.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

