Skip to main content

Future of Money

AMC CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin- Tweet

1 minute read

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

"Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash," Aron tweeted.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Future of Money

Future of Money · 2:13 AM UTC

AMC CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin- Tweet

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Future of Money
Billionaire hedge fund managers Cohen, Dalio tout cryptocurrencies
Future of Money
Coinbase upsizes debt offering to $2 bln
Future of Money
NatWest chair sees digital pound piloted within five years
Future of Money
China’s Hebei province to clamp down on cryptocurrency mining and trading