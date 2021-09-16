Future of Money
AMC CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin- Tweet
Sept 15 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.
"Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash," Aron tweeted.
