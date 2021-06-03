Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

AMC shares jump another 13% as Reddit rally extends

Reuters
1 minute read

A taxi passes an AMC theatre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) jumped 12.7% in premarket trading on Thursday, extending a social-media driven rally that has lifted the movie theater operator's stock by more than 500% since mid-May.

AMC's stock nearly doubled to $62.55 on Wednesday and was last up at about $70.50 in early deals.

Shares of other so-called "meme stocks", which have attracted attention from individual investors on online trading platforms, were also up. Koss Corp (KOSS.O) and BlackBerry Ltd rose 2.9% and 17.0%, respectively.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · June 2, 2021 · 4:04 PM UTCEtsy courts Gen-Z with $1.6 bln deal for fashion reseller Depop

Etsy Inc (ETSY.O) said on Wednesday it would buy Generation-Z focused fashion resale company Depop for $1.63 billion, seeking to attract younger shoppers and bolster its position in a booming market in vintage or used clothing.

Retail & ConsumerAnalysis: Global corporate tax crackdown gets ethical investor boost
Retail & ConsumerAmazon backs marijuana legalization, drops weed testing for some jobs
Retail & ConsumerBusiness at German carmakers at three-year high, but outlook darkens- Ifo
Retail & ConsumerAMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 mln stake