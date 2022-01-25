America Movil says entry into Mexican pay TV would broaden market

The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - America Movil 's entrance into Mexican pay TV would boost coverage, penetration and connectivity in the market, the Mexican telecoms company's general counsel Alejandro Cantu said on Tuesday.

Cantu was speaking at a news conference a day after Reuters reported U.S. officials had raised concerns to Mexico about the implications for competition if the Mexican telecom regulator allows America Movil to enter its domestic pay TV market.

Earlier, board chairman Carlos Slim Domit told the news conference that America Movil executives would be happy to meet U.S. officials to discuss their business plans.

Controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim Helu, America Movil dominates the telecommunications market in Mexico, and its emergence on the pay TV scene could hit rivals.

A decision on pay TV is expected soon and if approved, America Movil's entry would have major implications for the likes of U.S. peer AT&T Inc (T.N), which operates in Mexico, and Mexico's dominant broadcaster, Grupo Televisa .

America Movil currently has a 70% market share for mobile internet services in Mexico and more than 62% of mobile phone services, according to the Mexican telecom regulator.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Dave Graham

