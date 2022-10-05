American Express ends COVID vaccine requirements for working from office















Oct 5 (Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) has lifted COVID-19 vaccine requirements at its offices, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the credit card giant prepares to remove pandemic-era protocols.

The new guidelines will take effect on Nov. 1 and will apply to offices in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to the memo.

AmEx's decision reflects a growing desire among companies to seek a return to normalcy as the pandemic recedes. Last month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc also removed vaccine requirements for most of its U.S. offices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The move comes nearly a year after the New York-based company mandated full vaccination for U.S. employees working from office.

Staff who test positive for COVID should submit a health form and stay at home until AmEx's medical office clears them, the memo said.

The plans were first reported by Bloomberg News.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.