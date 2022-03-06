1 minute read
American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, following a similar move the previous day by fellow U.S. payments firms Visa Inc (V.N) and Mastercard Inc over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.