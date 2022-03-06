American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

Credit card is seen in front of displayed American Express logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, following a similar move the previous day by fellow U.S. payments firms Visa Inc (V.N) and Mastercard Inc over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Chris Reese

