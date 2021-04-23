Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessAmEx profit beats on over $1 bln reserve release boost

Reuters
2 minutes read

Credit cards of American Express are photographed in this illustration picture in this March 17, 2016, file photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Illustration

American Express Co (AXP.N) exceeded quarterly profit estimates on Friday as it released more than $1 billion worth of funds it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.

The outlook for card companies is improving as government stimulus and vaccine rollouts fuel an economic recovery, helping the industry recover from a pandemic-driven slump in non-essential consumer spending last year.

"We view 2021 as a transition year, where we are focused on making investments to rebuild growth momentum in our core business, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said in a statement.

Consultancy firm McKinsey said in a report last month that overall credit-card spending is recovering, with figures for the last six months matching the pre-pandemic levels recorded a year earlier.

In the first quarter, American Express posted a benefit of $675 million from the release of $1.05 billion from its loan-loss reserves. It had built reserves of $1.7 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $2.74 per share from 41 cents per share a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $1.61 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

The credit card issuer's total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 12% to around $9 billion.

Travel and entertainment-related spending on AmEx cards, adjusted for foreign exchange fluctuations, fell 50% as people continued to hunker down at home.

Spending on goods and services on AmEx cards rose 6% from a year earlier on a forex adjusted basis.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:07 AM UTCFutures firm after tax hike proposal, business activity data eyed

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery, a day after reports that President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax spooked markets.

BusinessBiden plans 'real money' for jobs training, unions, economic adviser says
BusinessThe ex-convict's tale: Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope
BusinessAmEx profit beats on over $1 bln reserve release boost
BusinessBitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans