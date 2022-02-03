1 minute read
AmEx's New York employees to return to office from March - memo
Feb 3 (Reuters) - American Express Co (AXP.N) said on Thursday it would ask its New York employees to work from office at least once a week, starting March 1, according to a memo posted on the company's website.
Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
