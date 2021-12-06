Amundi CIO Blanque says equities still the asset class to own

Pascal Blanque, Chief Investment Officer of Amundi, attends the Euronext stock exchange's annual conference in Paris, France, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Equities remain the asset class to own and the selling of emerging markets assets is overdone, Amundi group CIO Pascal Blanque told the Reuters Investment Summit on Monday

"On the equity side, equities are for me the asset class with some limits," Blanque said. "There are limits to the TINA (there is no alternative) mantra, that is small relative."

Amundi is Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management.

The fate of real, or inflation-adjusted rates was important next year, Blanque said, reiterating his belief that central banks would lose control of government bond yield curves.

With inflation proving stickier than anticipated, many major central banks have started to dial back massive stimulus unleashed as the COVID crisis broke last year.

Blanque added that selling of emerging markets is overdone and expected some portfolio rebalancing to take place.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sujata Rao

