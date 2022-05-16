Annual Irish house price growth 15.2% vs 15.1% month earlier

A construction worker shovels sand from the bucket of an excavator in the Capital Dock area of Dublin, Ireland December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Annual Irish residential property price growth hit a fresh seven-year high of 15.2% in March, up from 15.1% a month earlier, Central Statistics Office data showed on Monday.

Prices rose by 12.7% year-on-year in Dublin and by 17.3% outside the capital. Overall, prices edged closer to passing the credit-fuelled peak of 2007 and are just 2.1% below the record level reached before a spectacular property crash.

