Ant Group executives step down from Alibaba Partnership
BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - Seven Ant Group executives including Chief Executive Eric Jing have stepped down from Alibaba Partnership, Alibaba's annual report released Tuesday showed, as the pair chart separate ways after regulatory scrutiny.
Ant in a statement said the move was "part of our continuous efforts to enhance corporate governance".
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing
