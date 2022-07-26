Ant Group executives step down from Alibaba Partnership

Ant Financial's CEO Eric Jing attends the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - Seven Ant Group executives including Chief Executive Eric Jing have stepped down from Alibaba Partnership, Alibaba's annual report released Tuesday showed, as the pair chart separate ways after regulatory scrutiny.

Ant in a statement said the move was "part of our continuous efforts to enhance corporate governance".

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.