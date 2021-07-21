Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Ant Group's money market fund Yu'e Bao shrinks one-fifth in Q2

1 minute read

A man walks past an Ant Group logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Ant Group's money market fund Yu'e Bao shrank nearly 20% in size in the second quarter, according to Tianhong Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages the fund.

The net asset value of Yu'e Bao stood at 780.8 billion yuan ($120.59 billion) at the end of June, according to the fund's second-quarter report published on Thursday, down 19.7% from 972.4 billion yuan at the end of March.

China has put Jack Ma's Ant Group under tough regulatory oversight and capital requirements, and required it to cut links between its hugely popular payments app Alipay and its other businesses.

($1 = 6.4751 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:38 AM UTCDaimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022

A global shortage of semiconductor chips will dent car sales in the second half of 2021 and will extend into 2022, Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) said on Wednesday, but the maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles left unchanged its profit margin outlook for this year.

BusinessUK's huge public borrowing falls in June, debt costs rise
BusinessE-commerce firm Bukalapak prices Indonesia's biggest IPO at top end - sources
BusinessVolvo Cars to buy parent Geely Holding's stake in China JVs