Aon wins EU nod for $30 billion Willis Towers deal

An office building with the Aon logo is seen amid the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday cleared with conditions Aon's (AON.N) $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson after it agreed to divest key parts of Willis' business to rival Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG.N) in return for the EU green light.

The deal will put London-headquartered Aon ahead of the world's largest insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC.N) and comes as insurers struggle with rising claims and new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The European Commission said the asset sales will make Arthur J. Gallagher a credible rival to the combined company.

"The commitments will strengthen Gallagher in its capabilities in reinsurance and commercial risk brokerage and improve its footprint in the European Economic Area," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Reuters had exclusively reported on April 28 that the Commission would give conditional approval to the deal. read more

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

