Morning Bid: Apocalypse now?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe.

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey is sorry for an "apocalyptic" view of the world, saying that monetary policy faces its biggest test in 25 years with surging inflation exacerbated by war in Ukraine and China's COVID lockdowns. read more

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who warned last week that taming inflation will "include some pain", and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speak later on Tuesday.

No wonder markets are so volatile -- swinging one way one minute on a view that surging inflation will bring aggressive rate hikes in major economies to swinging the other way the next on fears that all this inevitably raises recession risks.

A heavy hint from Australia's central bank that another rate hike is coming in June is lifting the Aussie dollar today.

But in general, it's that growing fear of recession risk - heightened by Monday's gloomy China data - that holds sway. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down almost 30 basis points from 3-1/2 year highs hit just over a week ago.

For now stocks markets are stable. Yet, first quarter euro zone GDP numbers, U.S. retail sales and industrial production data later pose a new test for fragile sentiment.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast retail sales rose 0.9% in April versus a 0.5% gain a month earlier.

Data out early on Tuesday shows Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.7% in the first three months of this year, which could bring some comfort to policymakers.

Finally, while sentiment is largely risk off, commodity prices continue to surge -- wheat futures and other agricultural goods prices shot up on Monday. No doubt, there's no shortage of sources of angst right now.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- ECB to hike deposit rate 25 bps in July, ditch negative rates by end-Sept - Poll read more

- Musk suggests that he could seek to cut price for Twitter buy read more

- Australia central bank minutes hint at June hike

- UK unemployment/wage growth

- ECB board member Andrea Enria, ECB president Christine Lagarde

- Fed speakers: Cleveland President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, Chicago President Charles Evans

- U.S. retail sales/industrial output/ inventories

- Earnings, Europe: Daimler, Vodafone, Imperial Brands, Land securities. U.S.: Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Macy’s

