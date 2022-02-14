Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management (APO.N) will invest $1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties in a deal that includes Apollo taking a minority stake in Aldar's investment unit, Aldar said on Monday.

Apollo-managed funds and clients will also invest $500 million into a land joint venture with Aldar, which built the Abu Dhabi Formula One race track and counts Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala among its shareholders.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.