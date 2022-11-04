Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India - Bloomberg News

[1/2] The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City U.S. September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp (4938.TW) has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as Zhengzhou, a key iPhone manufacturing hub in China, was placed under an abrupt Covid-19 lockdown by local authorities.

Apple and Pegatron did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

