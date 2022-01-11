Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea -regulator

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a new law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

Apple's announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission's (KCC) request for the U.S. technology giant to devise compliance plans for the law that went into effect in September. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.