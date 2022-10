Oct 12 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) on Wednesday cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate to about $6.4 billion, plus or minus $250 million, to reflect the impact of new export regulations, compared with prior outlook of $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











