ArcelorMittal to invest $250 mln in Brazil plant

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal will invest some 1.3 billion reais ($250.51 million) to expand output at a plant located in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, it said on Thursday.

The investments are expected to happen over the next three years, the company said in a statement, adding that its Barra Mansa plant will get a new steel rolling machine with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year.

($1 = 5.1894 reais)

