1 minute read
ArcelorMittal to invest $250 mln in Brazil plant
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal will invest some 1.3 billion reais ($250.51 million) to expand output at a plant located in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, it said on Thursday.
The investments are expected to happen over the next three years, the company said in a statement, adding that its Barra Mansa plant will get a new steel rolling machine with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year.
($1 = 5.1894 reais)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.