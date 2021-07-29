Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

ArcelorMittal reports higher Q2 results, to start $2.2 bln share buyback program

1 minute read

Metal coils are seen at ArcelorMittal's steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday higher than expected second quarter earnings and said it would start a new $2.2 bln share buy-back program.

The Luxembourg-based company said second-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $5.1 billion, almost seven times higher than the year-ago figure of $0.7 bln and far higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $4.67 billion.

Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:06 AM UTCFiscal stimulus, vaccines likely fueled U.S. economic growth in the second quarter

The U.S. economy likely gained steam in the second quarter, with the pace of growth probably the second fastest in 38 years, as massive government aid and vaccinations against COVID-19 fueled spending on travel-related services.

BusinessAnalysis: As Fed tiptoes around tapering, investors look to Jackson Hole meeting for clarity
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Rights group urges U.S. customs to probe Goodyear Malaysia over worker abuse accusation
BusinessAsia stocks try tentative rally, Fed in no rush to taper
BusinessAirbus raises forecasts after strong first half