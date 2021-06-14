Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Archegos Capital Management blowup prompted review at Morgan Stanley

888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital, is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said Monday that the blow up of the investing firm Archegos Capital Management earlier this year prompted the bank to review all large, single-name margin positions.

“We're comfortable with what we're finding," Gorman said at a conference hosted by his bank.

Archegos was a client of Morgan Stanley and several other banks. It faced the biggest margin call in history in March when the value of one stock that it had accrued a significant position in suddenly lost value.

