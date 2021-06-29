Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Archer-Daniels-Midland sold facility worth millions for $250,000 to Perdue weeks after agriculture nod -report

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue takes the stage to speak at the GA GOP election night event for the run-off election for Georgia’s two Senate seats, featuring incumbent Republican U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N) sold a grain storage plant worth millions of dollars for $250,000 to Sonny Perdue weeks after then U.S. President Donald Trump tapped him to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

