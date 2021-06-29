Business
Archer-Daniels-Midland sold facility worth millions for $250,000 to Perdue weeks after agriculture nod -report
WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N) sold a grain storage plant worth millions of dollars for $250,000 to Sonny Perdue weeks after then U.S. President Donald Trump tapped him to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
