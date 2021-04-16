BusinessARK buys $110 mln Coinbase shares, adding to positions
Celebrity stockpicker Cathie Woods' ARK funds bought more shares of Coinbase (COIN.O) worth $110 million a day after the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut, according to the firm's daily trade summary on Thursday.
ARK, which gained prominence last year among retail investors, on Thursday bought a total of 341,186 shares across three funds, valued at $110 million at Thursday's $322.75 close.
That added to 749,205 purchased according to its Wednesday alert, or $245.9 million at Wednesday's $328.28 close.
The funds added to were its flagship ARK Innovation fund Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK.P), its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW.P) and Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF.P).
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.