Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Armani's future in focus as group denies any interest in Ferrari tie-up

3 minute read

A Giorgio Armani logo is seen after the Italian designer said his Milan Fashion Week show would take place in an empty theatre to safeguard the health of press and buyers after a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Cristiano Corvino

Speculation over the future of Italian fashion group Armani came to the fore on Wednesday after the Milanese brand said it had no interest in a tie-up with luxury sports car maker Ferrari (RACE.MI), as proposed in a plan by investment banks.

Succession plans at the firm founded by 86-year-old designer Giorgio Armani, known as King Giorgio in the fashion world, have long been the subject of speculation.

In an interview with Vogue magazine in April Armani opened itself up to the possibility of joining forces with an Italian partner, having previously insisted the group should remain independent. read more

On Wednesday, Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said investments banks, which it did not name, had pitched a plan envisaging a merger of Armani and Ferrari to Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family and the main investor in Ferrari.

Under the scheme Armani, by merging his company into Ferrari, would become the second-largest investor in the Formula 1 car maker. The paper said both Armani and Exor had ruled out such a plan.

A spokesperson for Armani contacted by Reuters said that project had not been presented to the fashion group which anyway had no interest in it.

Armani's comments to Vogue fuelled speculation about possible interest from Exor, which recently took stakes in shoe maker Christian Louboutin and Chinese luxury group Shang Xia, which was co-founded by France's Hermes (HRMS.PA).

Analysts dismiss the possibility of a merger between Ferrari and Armani but they do not rule out interest from Exor in the fashion brand.

A Milan-based analyst said a valuation of between 5 and 6 billion euros for Armani would entail a 1.0-1.8 billion euro investment by Exor for a stake of 20-30%.

Armani and Exor declined to comment on the market speculation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:01 PM UTCVolkswagen to get $351 mln in dieselgate settlement with former execs

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it had agreed to settle claims against former executives, including long-time CEO Martin Winterkorn, that will see the carmaker receive 288 million euros ($351 million) in compensation related to its emissions scandal.

Autos & TransportationFormer VW CEO charged with false testimony over diesel scandal
Autos & TransportationRenault targets lower production costs with French electric car hub
Autos & TransportationGig companies' push for state-level worker laws faces divided labor movement
Autos & TransportationArmani's future in focus as group denies any interest in Ferrari tie-up