Ashmore posts outflows, fall in assets due to Ukraine crisis

April 14 (Reuters) - Investment firm Ashmore Group Plc (ASHM.L) on Thursday reported net outflows in its fixed income and equity investment portfolios for the quarter to March, hit by lower market levels due to the Ukraine crisis.

The London-listed company said assets under management fell by $9 billion over the quarter ended March 31, with net outflows of $3.7 billion.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

